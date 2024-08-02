20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition UNC (52) AU (68) XF (99) VF (89) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (7) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (15)

