Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,227,636

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (312) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (27)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (26)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Holmasto (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (41)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (25)
  • Rhenumis (6)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • WAG (21)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Rimon Auctions - June 26, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 4, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search