Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 803,111
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
