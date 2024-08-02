Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 803,111

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search