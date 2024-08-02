Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 812,698

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4326 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (8)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (11)
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search