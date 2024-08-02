10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4326 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

