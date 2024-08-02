Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 812,698
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4326 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
