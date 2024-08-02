Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,949
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 93,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1895 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
