10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 93,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (4) XF (31) VF (52)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (11)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (4)

Künker (38)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Rapp (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)