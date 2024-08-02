Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,949

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 93,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

