Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 876,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1318)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
