Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 876,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1318)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS62 CPRC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
