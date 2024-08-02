Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 189,125

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

