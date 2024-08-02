Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 189,125
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
