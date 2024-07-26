Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Philip I the Magnanimous
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (831)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
