Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Philip I the Magnanimous

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" Philip I the Magnanimous - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" Philip I the Magnanimous - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (831)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

