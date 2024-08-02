Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1911 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

