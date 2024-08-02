Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
