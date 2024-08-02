20 Mark 1911 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

