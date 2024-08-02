Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 45,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
