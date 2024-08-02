Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 45,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

