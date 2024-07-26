Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,350
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2007 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

