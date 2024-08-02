10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (22) XF (58) VF (95) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (7)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (17)

HIRSCH (8)

Höhn (6)

Kroha (1)

Künker (58)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Rapp (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (5)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (10)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)