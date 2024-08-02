Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 109,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
