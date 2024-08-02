Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 109,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

