Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (43)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1879 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search