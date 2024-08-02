Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
