Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 191,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 11,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

