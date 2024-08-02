Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 191,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 11,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
