10 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 11,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

