Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 491,133

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (515)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6470 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1231 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
