20 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 491,133
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (515)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6470 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1231 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
