Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1900
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
