Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

