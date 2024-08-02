Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1897
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1897 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search