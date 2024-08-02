20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (42) VF (32) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service ANACS (1) NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (1)

Künker (12)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (10)

Warin Global Investments (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)