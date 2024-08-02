Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1897 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1897
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
