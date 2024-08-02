Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1895
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
