Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.

Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

