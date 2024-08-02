Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 313,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search