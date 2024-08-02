Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 313,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1875
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
