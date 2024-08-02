Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (37)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 468 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search