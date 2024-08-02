10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

