Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1911
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (37)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (11)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 468 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search