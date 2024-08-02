Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 111,373
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5371 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place March 19, 2024.
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
