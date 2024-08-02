Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 111,373

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5371 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place March 19, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

