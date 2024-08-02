Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 246,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

