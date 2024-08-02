Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 246,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
