20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Bremen" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3413 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

