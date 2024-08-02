Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,122

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (430)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Bremen" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3413 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Service
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2463 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1906 "Bremen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

