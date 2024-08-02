Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,122
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1906
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (430)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Bremen" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3413 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2463 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1906 "Bremen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
