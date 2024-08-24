Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Bremen 20 Mark of German Empire - Germany

20 Mark 1906

Bremen
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1906 J 20,122 0 430
