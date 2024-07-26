Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB"

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne Without "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne Without "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (382) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3714 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (3)
  • BAC (23)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (15)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (34)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (115)
  • Leu (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (51)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (20)
  • Westfälische (7)
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1682 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
