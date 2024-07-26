Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB"
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (382) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3714 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1682 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
