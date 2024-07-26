3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3714 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (134) UNC (65) AU (130) XF (42) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (14) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (9) PF64 (3) PF63 (19) PF62 (4) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (46) PCGS (21)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (4)

Aurea (3)

BAC (23)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (15)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (34)

Frankfurter (3)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (19)

Heritage (12)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Katz (5)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (115)

Leu (2)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (14)

Rhenumis (4)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (8)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (51)

UBS (2)

WAG (20)

Westfälische (7)