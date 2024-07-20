5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (88) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (283) AU (451) XF (254) VF (18) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (28) MS64 (52) MS63 (28) MS62 (23) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU50 (1) VF25 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) PF61 (3) PL63 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (8) PL (2) Service PCGS (79) NGC (84) ННР (6) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

Anticomondo (2)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Ars Time (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (11)

Auctiones (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)

Aurea (7)

Aureo & Calicó (11)

AURORA (3)

BAC (38)

Bertolami (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (49)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (5)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (5)

COINSNET (4)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Downies (2)

Emporium Hamburg (37)

Felzmann (7)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (7)

Gärtner (9)

GGN (2)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (26)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)

Grün (19)

Heritage (47)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (11)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (16)

Höhn (56)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (5)

Karbownik (3)

Katz (22)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (12)

Künker (80)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (3)

London Coin Galleries (2)

London Coins (2)

Luxcoins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (6)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (11)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (23)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (13)

Münzenonline (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (15)

Nihon (1)

NOA (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (10)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (4)

Pesek Auctions (2)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (18)

Reinhard Fischer (61)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Savoca Numismatik (3)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (8)

Solidus Numismatik (18)

Sonntag (17)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (21)

Stary Sklep (1)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (5)

Taisei (3)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (87)

UBS (8)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (98)

WCN (10)

Westfälische (1)

Zöttl (4)