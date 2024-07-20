Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 90th Birthday
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
