Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 90th Birthday

Obverse 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" 90th Birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" 90th Birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (11)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Aurea (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (38)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (49)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Downies (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (37)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Gärtner (9)
  • GGN (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (26)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (47)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (16)
  • Höhn (56)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Karamitsos (5)
  • Karbownik (3)
  • Katz (22)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (12)
  • Künker (80)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Leu (3)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (11)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (23)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (13)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (18)
  • Reinhard Fischer (61)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Savoca Numismatik (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (18)
  • Sonntag (17)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (21)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • Taisei (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (87)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • Via (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (98)
  • WCN (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search