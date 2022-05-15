3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)