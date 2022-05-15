Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Golden Wedding. One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
- Stephen Album (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
