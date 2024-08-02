Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121,902
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
