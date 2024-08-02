Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,902

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (42)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search