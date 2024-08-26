Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901
