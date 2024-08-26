Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
