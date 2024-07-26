Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure silver (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30001 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,756. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (44)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (9)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search