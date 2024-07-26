Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure silver (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30001 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,756. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
