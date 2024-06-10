Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Adolf Lutzov" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1690 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
