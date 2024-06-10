5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Adolf Lutzov" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1690 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

