Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Adolf Lutzov" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1690 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (29)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 25, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Adolf Lutzov" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Adolf Lutzov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1984 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search