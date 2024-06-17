Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 211,540
- Mintage BU 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "St. Thomas Church" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "St. Thomas Church", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
