5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "St. Thomas Church" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

