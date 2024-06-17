Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 211,540
  • Mintage BU 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "St. Thomas Church" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "St. Thomas Church" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "St. Thomas Church", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search