Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (15)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

