5 Mark 1982 "Froebel" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Froebel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
