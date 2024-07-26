Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
