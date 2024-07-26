Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 25, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1981 "Riemenschneider" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

