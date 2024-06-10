Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,20 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,750
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4855 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

