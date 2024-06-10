Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,20 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,750
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1980
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4855 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
