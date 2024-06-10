5 Mark 1980 "Menzel" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Menzel". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4855 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (40) UNC (14) AU (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (10)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis.be (1)

Reinhard Fischer (33)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (2)

Wójcicki (1)