5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
