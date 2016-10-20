5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2)