Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

