5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". Metal test (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Metal test
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,741
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. Metal test. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
