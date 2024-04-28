Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". Metal test (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Metal test

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" Metal test - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" Metal test - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,741

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. Metal test. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - January 14, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 14, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
