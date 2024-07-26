Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,226

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4860 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search