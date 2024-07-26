5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4860 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

