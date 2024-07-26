Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,226
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4860 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
