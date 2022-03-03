Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann". Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann" with mark A. Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3131 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search