Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann". Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann" with mark A. Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3131 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
