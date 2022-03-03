20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann". Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann" with mark A. Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3131 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)