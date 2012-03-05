20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt". One-sided strike. Bronze (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt" with mark A. One-sided strike. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8735 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)