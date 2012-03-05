Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt". One-sided strike. Bronze (Germany, GDR)

Variety: One-sided strike. Bronze

Obverse 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" One-sided strike Bronze - Coin Value - Germany, GDR
Reverse 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" One-sided strike Bronze - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1134,57 g
  • Diameter 163 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt" with mark A. One-sided strike. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8735 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1985 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search