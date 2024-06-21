Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx". Nickel silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Nickel silver. Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark A. Nickel silver. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2699 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3259 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
