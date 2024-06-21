Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx". Nickel silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Nickel silver. Pattern

Obverse 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" Nickel silver Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" Nickel silver Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 15,11 - 15,18 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark A. Nickel silver. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2699 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3259 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
