Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK) (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK)

Obverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1966 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search