20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK) (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Edge (10 MARK DER DEUTSCHEN NOTENBANK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)