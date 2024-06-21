Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". Nickel silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Nickel silver. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 15,11 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". Nickel silver. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2698 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5889 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
