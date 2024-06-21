Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". Nickel silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Nickel silver. Pattern

Obverse 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" Nickel silver Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" Nickel silver Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 15,11 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". Nickel silver. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2698 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5889 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3022 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

