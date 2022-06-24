Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4525 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6838 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 15, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 15, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

