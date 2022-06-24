Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,9 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4525 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6838 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 15, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
