Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

