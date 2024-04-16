Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics". Countermark (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Countermark
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1980
- Mint Berlin
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics". Countermark. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
