Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics". Countermark (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Countermark

Obverse 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" Countermark - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" Countermark - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics". Countermark. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1980 "1980 Summer Olympics", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

