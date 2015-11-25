Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. Gilded brass (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. Gilded brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4)