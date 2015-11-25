Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. Gilded brass (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Carnation. Gilded brass

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" Carnation Gilded brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" Carnation Gilded brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. Gilded brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

  All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
693 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
