Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. Gilded brass (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Carnation. Gilded brass
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. Gilded brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
693 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
