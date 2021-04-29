Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Carnation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4685 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
