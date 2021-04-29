Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Carnation

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" Carnation - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" Carnation - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR". Carnation. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4685 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

