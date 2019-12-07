Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR". Without a national emblem (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Without a national emblem

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" Without a national emblem - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" Without a national emblem - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. Without a national emblem. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4691 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

