Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR". Without a national emblem (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. Without a national emblem. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4691 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)