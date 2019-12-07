Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR". Without a national emblem (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Without a national emblem
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. Without a national emblem. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4691 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
