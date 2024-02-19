Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
