Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 30, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

