Pattern 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (25)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (5)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (24)

Künker (2)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

WAG (6)