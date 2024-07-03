Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". Embossed notes (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Embossed notes
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,257
- Mintage PROOF 4
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". Embossed notes. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4183 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
