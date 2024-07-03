20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". Embossed notes (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". Embossed notes. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4183 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

