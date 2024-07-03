Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". Embossed notes (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Embossed notes

Obverse 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" Embossed notes - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" Embossed notes - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,257
  • Mintage PROOF 4

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". Embossed notes. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4183 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
