Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR". Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Pattern
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
8575 $
Price in auction currency 7750 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
4435 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
