Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR". Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Pattern

Obverse 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
8575 $
Price in auction currency 7750 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
4435 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Frühwald - December 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1973 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

